World Championships 2025 as goal

Sensational comeback of winter sports legend confirmed

07.08.2024 13:59

The sensational comeback of Norway's cross-country skier Therese Johaug is fixed! The multiple Olympic champion and 14-time world champion is aiming to take part in the 2025 World Championships in Trondheim, with her big goal being the 50 km event. "I dream of gold," emphasized the 36-year-old Johaug, who retired in 2022.

"I put my skis on the shelf in 2022 because I wanted to start a family, but I'm still training because I enjoy it so much. Both at the national championships and at the tests, I still seem to be achieving something on the track and the desire to have the start number on my chest is also very great," she writes on Instagram.

"After two eventful years off the track, I've had the opportunity to be part of the Norwegian cross-country teams again and want to give the dream of the World Championships on my home track a chance. I'm excited to see how everything will go and I hope to be part of the crowd at the World Championships in Trondheim. See you at the track!"

"GOAT is back"
Her teammates are also delighted that she is back. Tiril Udnes Weng told NRK (Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation): "With Therese in the team, we not only have a strong skater but also a great teammate with a lot of experience when we have the World Championships at home in Trondheim." Under Johaug's post there are comments such as "GOAT is back" (Helene Marie Fossesholm) and "You're awesome!" (Tiril Eckhoff).

Johaug is one of the most successful cross-country skiers in history. She won four Olympic gold medals and was world champion 14 times. She retired from professional sport in March 2022 and gave birth to a daughter in May 2023. At the end of 2023, she married Norwegian rower Nils Jakob Hoff. And now Johaug apparently wants to give it another go on a sporting level.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

