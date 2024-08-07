Japan hunts fin whales again: first animal dead

Cruel, unnecessary and out of date

"Commercial whaling is cruel, unnecessary and completely out of date. Japan must stop this senseless practice immediately and should instead work together with the global community on urgently needed solutions to protect the oceans," warned Andreas Dinkelmeyer, Campaign Director of the animal and environmental protection organization IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) in Germany. The spokesman for the Japanese Fisheries Agency, however, admitted that Japan was acting on the basis of scientific findings. According to him, Japan's own investigations had shown that there are many fin whales in the North Pacific.