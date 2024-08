“Tunnel projects violate the Alpine Convention”

"The planned construction of the crest tunnel and the second tube of the Lermoos tunnel are not compatible with Art. 11 Para. 1 VP (Transport Protocol of the Alpine Convention, note). The additional planned measures such as the introduction of further exit bans, the construction of metering traffic lights, underpasses, noise barriers and a long-distance pass toll, on the other hand, are compatible," said the Legal Service Center Alpine Convention (CIPRA).