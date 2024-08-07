Upper Austria puts the Ischlerbahn on the back burner

Linz regional light rail has higher priority

There have been plans to reactivate the railroad for years, although Upper Austrian Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner, unlike his colleagues in Salzburg, is not overly optimistic: "Many things are conceivable, but it must also be financially viable," says the FPÖ politician, citing details that speak against it. The historic route has been abandoned and is now blocked. "So everything would have to be re-routed," says the provincial councillor. In addition, there are completely different priorities in our federal state with the Regional Light Rail Linz (RSB) project that has just been finalized in the National Council - we reported.