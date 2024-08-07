From the courtroom
Girlfriend beaten bloody and severely abused
The ordeal of a young woman ended on Tuesday at Feldkirch Regional Court with the conviction of her violent ex-partner. The defendant had repeatedly and severely physically and emotionally abused his girlfriend. Despite therapy, the victim is still traumatized today.
The chef and the single mother met in the summer of 2019. Shortly afterwards, they become a couple. Although the cheerful young woman still lived in her parents' house with her young daughter, she soon began spending time with her new boyfriend in his apartment in Hohenems. "At first it was very harmonious and we watched DVDs at home or went out," the 30-year-old said at the trial on Tuesday. But that was soon to change.
My client would either still be with the defendant today or already dead if she hadn't met her new boyfriend."
Anwältin Olivia Lerch verteidigte das Opfer
What the woman didn't know at the time was that her boyfriend was possessive, domineering, manipulative and violent. There are repeated arguments for no reason. He beats the 30-year-old, drags her through the apartment by her hair, locks her up and keeps her in check with threats. The victim tried to escape several times, but failed miserably.
Firm belief in recovery
She does tell her brother once that they don't always have a good time together. But she doesn't say how things really are in the relationship for fear of further violence from the accused. On the contrary. In the hope of bringing her boyfriend to his senses through love, understanding and patience and making him a better person, the woman returns to him again and again.
But the hematomas on her arms speak volumes. When she met another man at work at the end of 2021 and the accused got wind of it, the 32-year-old pushed her onto the bed, choked her and screamed: "I'll kill you, you fucking bitch!" He threatens her mother by text message: "I'll burn your house down!" Charges are brought.
At the police station, the tormentor denied ever having used violence against his girlfriend. During the trial, however, he admits to having lied: "Yes, I did hurt her. I should have known better. But my father was a bad role model."
Judge Silke Sandholzer found the man guilty of continued violence and sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence of four months and a fine of 1,800 euros. She awarded the victim 1500 euros in partial compensation for pain and suffering.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
