Calls for Hungary’s expulsion from Schengen

This is what the special rules for guest workers look like

Hungary has had special rules for guest workers for some time. However, they previously only applied to Ukrainians and Serbs and were only extended to people from Russia and its partner country Belarus in July. According to the regulation, guest workers can come for two years and then have their stay extended for three years at a time, as often as they wish. They are allowed to work in any profession. In order to benefit from the regulation, they must prove that they have a job, accommodation and health insurance in Hungary.