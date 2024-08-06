Visas for Russians
Calls for Hungary’s expulsion from Schengen
Concerns and criticism of Hungary's recently adopted special rules for guest workers from Russia and Belarus are growing ever louder. Because the Schengen area is no longer safe from the infiltration of suspected spies, EU parliamentarians and former prime ministers are calling for measures to be taken against the government in Budapest. There is even talk of expelling the country from the Schengen area.
It must be ensured that "Russian nationals who could engage in espionage or pose other security threats are subject to strict scrutiny", stated EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson a few days ago. The obligation to assess whether persons crossing the external border pose a threat to public policy, internal security, public health or international relations is a fundamental obligation of all Schengen members. The Hungarian special regulation threatens that the Schengen area is no longer protected.
EU Commission wants to "act" in the event of a risk
The EU Commissioner for Home Affairs called on Budapest to explain itself. If the special rule "poses a risk, we will act." Johansson did not initially explain what this could mean in concrete terms. So far, there has been no Hungarian response to the criticism, which is, however, becoming ever louder. Representatives of several EU parliamentary groups are now appealing to the EU Commission to take tougher action. The letter - which bears the signatures of Czech, Lithuanian and Finnish parliamentarians and former heads of government in Belgium and Ireland - calls for Hungary to be excluded from Schengen, among other things.
According to EU law, it would be possible to reintroduce border controls with Hungary. This possibility is described in the legal text, at least in the event of exceptional circumstances. These would exist if the functioning of the Schengen area as a whole is at risk without internal border controls and if "these circumstances pose a serious threat to public policy or internal security". However, the introduction of border controls within the EU is linked to strict conditions and is not so easy to implement.
This is what the special rules for guest workers look like
Hungary has had special rules for guest workers for some time. However, they previously only applied to Ukrainians and Serbs and were only extended to people from Russia and its partner country Belarus in July. According to the regulation, guest workers can come for two years and then have their stay extended for three years at a time, as often as they wish. They are allowed to work in any profession. In order to benefit from the regulation, they must prove that they have a job, accommodation and health insurance in Hungary.
The government of right-wing populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly made headlines with its close contacts with Russia. Most recently, Orbán traveled to Moscow for talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin without consulting his EU partners. This was met with criticism - especially as Hungary currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
