Good news:
Boy out of danger after falling from window
Good news after the terrible accident in Niederthalheim: the 18-month-old boy who fell from a first-floor window three weeks ago is out of danger. He was transferred from the intensive care unit to the normal ward.
In an unobserved moment on July 15, an 18-month-old boy reportedly climbed over a couch onto the window sill, lost his balance and fell about four meters onto the asphalt. The toddler from Niederthalheim was flown to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz, where he was cared for in the intensive care unit for around three weeks.
"Child out of danger"
Now there is good news from the hospital: "The child is out of danger and has been transferred to the normal ward," says the hospital.
According to the police, the mother was in her family home with her son and an infant at the time of the accident. As is standard in such tragic cases, legal investigations are currently underway into negligent bodily harm.
Accident in Weyer too
Just two weeks before the accident in Niederthalheim, another window fall in Upper Austria caused a shock: in Weyer, a four-year-old fell from the second floor through a fly screen in an open window on July 1. The boy was able to leave the hospital around two weeks after the fall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
