Tears and reproaches
Amira speaks out about her divorce from Oliver Pocher
The separation of Oliver (46) and Amira Pocher (31) is still making headlines a week after the official divorce date. Last week, the comedian spoke at length about the divorce - now his ex-wife has followed suit.
In the "Liebes Leben" podcast, Amira chatted with her brother Hima about the end of their marriage. In the week before the date, she had a "queasy feeling" and tried to suppress the impending divorce as much as possible, she says at the beginning. On the day of the divorce, a friend supported her.
The appointment took longer than expected and was very emotional. After less than 90 seconds, Amira was in tears. Then her ex-husband's lawyer took the floor and tears gave way to astonishment.
"Never wants to see Oli's lawyer again!"
The lawyer, who had already handled Oliver's divorce from Alessandra Meyer-Wölden (41), had drawn up the prenuptial agreement for Amira and Oliver. Amira declared: "I never want to see that woman again in my life."
"Don't even show my children's toes!"
The lawyer called Amira an "actress" in court and questioned whether the two children should stay with her, as she was allegedly marketing them. There was also talk of "changing partners", which would be unreasonable for the children. Instead, they should consider whether the children should live with their father completely, Amira said in horror. "Not even a toe" can be seen of the children, she argues, while Oliver has shown the children everything. She also rejected the accusation that she was dumping the children on Oliver in order to go on vacation with her lover.
Amira described how it became very personal in court and many things were mentioned that "went below the belt". One positive exception was the judge, who was "sooo nice" and eventually sent the lawyers out to settle any final disputes directly with the Pochers.
Did Oliver Pocher want to ruin Amira?
Amira made it clear that she was not concerned about alimony, but about the fact that she had invested "tens of thousands" in the house they shared and would have had to start from scratch after the separation. Her ex had tried to "ruin" her and cost her jobs and money with his allegations.
Nevertheless, she hopes for a peaceful future and can even imagine a patchwork vacation. The divorce felt like a second separation. Nevertheless, she firmly believes that things will become more peaceful between them again at some point.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
