Until August 12
AUA suspends flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran
Due to the tense security situation in the Middle East, Austrian Airlines (AUA) has extended the suspension of flights to the region. In coordination with the crisis management team of the parent company Lufthansa, it has been decided to extend the suspension of flights to Tehran (Iran) and Tel Aviv (Israel) up to and including August 12.
This was announced by the company on Monday afternoon. What is new is that AUA is also suspending flights to Erbil (Iraq) and Amman (Jordan) up to and including Wednesday. Austrian Airlines intends to avoid both Iranian and Iraqi airspace until then.
The suspension of flights to Tehran and Tel Aviv had previously been decided up to and including Thursday. According to Austrian Airlines, it is offering passengers affected by the cancelations the option of rebooking or canceling their flight free of charge.
According to the news agency Reuters, the changes announced by AUA apply to the entire Lufthansa Group. In addition to AUA and Lufthansa, the Lufthansa Group also includes Swiss.
Due to the critical security situation in the Middle East, the Lufthansa Group is also canceling its flights to Beirut (Lebanon) up to and including August 12. AUA is not offering any flights to Beirut.
