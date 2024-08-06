Vorteilswelt
For online auction

After bankruptcy: company is now being dismantled into 5900 pieces

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 10:00

It should have been a restructuring, but instead the plans of Regent Pflugfabrik GmbH to continue after all fell through! The result: the company from Attnang-Puchheim was closed down. The mega-auction is now taking place on an online platform: a total of 5896 items are going under the hammer.

comment0 Kommentare

Next year, the company would have celebrated its 100th anniversary - but for Regent Pflugfabrik GmbH, it's still "hätti-wari-wäri"!

After restructuring proceedings were opened for the agricultural machinery specialist at the end of November 2023 and positive results were even achieved under the supervision of liquidator Klaus Schiller, Regent Pflugfabrik in Attnang-Puchheim, which is still announcing new products on its website that are soon to be launched on the market, nevertheless came to an end in April.

In preparation for the online auctions, all machines and equipment were precisely measured. 5896 items are offered on aurena.at. (Bild: aurena.at)
In preparation for the online auctions, all machines and equipment were precisely measured. 5896 items are offered on aurena.at.
(Bild: aurena.at)

But that is all history: at the beginning of June, Schiller withdrew the restructuring plan because it could not be financed. Now it's all about turning the assets into cash in order to service as many claims as possible.

Plows, cultivators and harrows are auctioned off
A total of 5896 items will therefore be auctioned off on the aurena.at platform in seven different auctions on August 13 and 14. "Not only the various plows, cultivators and harrows will come under the hammer, but also the production equipment. There is also plenty for DIY enthusiasts," says Aurena boss Jürgen Blematl.

4.1 million euros in claims recognized
A buyer is being sought for the forging furnace as well as for CNC processing machines, transport crates, indoor plants and office equipment. Around 4.1 million euros in creditor claims have been recognized to date, according to a request from Kreditschutzverband 1870.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
