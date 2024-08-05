Reasons and remedies
How the pension gap can be reduced
Tuesday, August 6, is "Equal Pension Day". This means that on this day, men in Austria have already received as much pension as women will receive by the end of the year. The "Krone" analyzes the reasons with Winfried Pinggera, Director General of the pension insurance company - and how the gap can be reduced.
How high is the actual difference between women's and men's pensions? According to pension insurance (PV) data, the average pension for women in 2023 was EUR 1,378.10, compared to EUR 2,300.17 for men. The so-called gender pension gap, i.e. how much less women have on average, is therefore 40.09 percent.
The reasons for this:
- The gender pay gap in terms of income. Women in employment in Austria earn on average 18.4 percent less per hour than men, which can only partly be explained by the choice of profession and industry. This makes Austria the country with the second largest income gap in the EU after Estonia. However, if less is earned, smaller amounts also end up in the pension account, which reduces later retirement benefits.
- The high part-time rate: 50.7 percent of working women only work part-time and therefore earn less than if they had a full-time job. They also end up with less in their pension accounts. A study by the Economica Institute shows that a woman who has reduced her hours to 32 from the age of 24 loses more than 420,000 euros over her entire life. This corresponds to the value of a condominium. Those who only start working part-time from the age of 36 still lose more than 320,000 euros. Women often do not return to full-time employment after childcare. However, as earnings are highest in the ten to 20 years before retirement, the disadvantages are particularly high if you work part-time during this time.
- For a long time, the statutory retirement age for women was 60, while for men it was 65. Since this year, the standard retirement age has been gradually adjusted - albeit over a period of ten years. Until now, however, women have also worked shorter hours for this reason, which has meant lower payments into the pension account.
- Raising children is still mostly the responsibility of women, as is caring for elderly relatives, which often impairs their working careers. In some cases, this also reduces the chances of career advancement.
Pension gap is only closing slowly
Of course, there are also tendencies for the pension gap to close slowly, as can be seen above all in the number of new pensioners: For new pensioners among women (old-age pensions), the average pension in 2023 was EUR 1,645.01. For men, the average pension was EUR 2,596.62. In this respect, the gender pension gap narrowed to 36.6 percent in 2023. For comparison: in 2010, the difference was still 44.48 percent (see chart).
Some reasons why women are catching up:
- Education is improving. PV boss Pinggera: "On average, women are better educated today than in the past - and this also has an impact on pay and later pensions."
- Childcare is taken into account in the pension account. Pinggera: "Thanks to the 2004 amendment, which introduced substitute periods of childcare for children up to the age of four through an additional entry in the pension account, a woman with a child now has an even higher pension on average than without a child."
- The gradual increase in the retirement age for women will also have an impact on their retirement benefits. The PV assumes that women will reach the average retirement age of men in the medium term, which is currently around 63.3 years including early retirements. This means that the average retirement age for women should rise by 2.6 years from the current 60.6 to 63.2, or even slightly higher. This would mean a gross pension increase of around EUR 140 per month. If one assumes retirement at the age of 65, this would even mean an average gross increase of 240 euros.
"On average, women are better educated today than in the past - and this also has an impact on their pay and later pension."
PV-Generaldirektor Winfried Pinggera
Bild: Gerhard Bartel
Transfer credit to pension account
For couples with children who want to ensure a fairer pension distribution later on while they are still working, there is also the option of pension splitting. This means that parents can split their pension account credits while raising children up to the age of 7 (maximum 14 years if there are several children): The working parent transfers up to 50 percent of their pension account partial credit to the parent raising the child. The parent raising the children receives a credit to their pension account in return. It does not matter whether you are completely at home or work part-time. Partial credits can be transferred from the calendar year of birth to the calendar year in which the child turns seven.
For the transferring parent, the monthly pension value is reduced by the monthly credit for the pension account; for the parent raising the child, it is increased by the same amount. It is important to note that only partial pension account credits are transferred; the transferring parent does not lose any insurance periods, nor does the receiving parent receive any.
Pension splitting would have tax advantages
The idea of pension splitting is to divide the future pension more fairly between the parent who works and the parent who raises the children, thereby at least partially reducing the financial losses that can arise from raising children. One advantage, provided the couple stays together in old age, is that the model usually leaves more net money in the pension. The reason for this is the progressive tax system, with the effect that if both have slightly less pension, they pay less tax in total than if one receives very little and the other very much.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.