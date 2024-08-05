How the pension gap can be reduced

Transfer credit to pension account

For couples with children who want to ensure a fairer pension distribution later on while they are still working, there is also the option of pension splitting. This means that parents can split their pension account credits while raising children up to the age of 7 (maximum 14 years if there are several children): The working parent transfers up to 50 percent of their pension account partial credit to the parent raising the child. The parent raising the children receives a credit to their pension account in return. It does not matter whether you are completely at home or work part-time. Partial credits can be transferred from the calendar year of birth to the calendar year in which the child turns seven.