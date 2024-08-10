Take part & win
Experience Coldplay live in Vienna with the “Krone
A musical highlight awaits Vienna in August: Coldplay will transform the Ernst Happel Stadium into a colorful party scene with their unforgettable hits and a spectacular show. The band, known for their heart-wrenching performances and emotional moments, inspires audiences worldwide and with the "Krone" you can win tickets!
After the top stars Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, the next music giants are coming to Vienna this summer. We are talking about the cult band Coldplay around the gifted singer & songwriter Chris Martin, who will be rocking the stage at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium from August 21-25.
A band with a lot of heart
At this year's Glastonbury Festival in England, the band proved that Coldplay are a colorful band. In front of around 100,000 fans, the band not only delighted their fans with hits such as "Yellow", "The Scientist" and "Viva La Vida", but also brought Hollywood legend Michael J. Fox, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, on stage.
In a wheelchair and with guitar in hand, he played the songs "Fix You" and "Humankind" together with the band, which was definitely one of the most emotional moments in young music history.
Take part and win
"Krone" readers still have the last chance to win tickets for the concert on August 21 at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium. We are giving away 10x2 tickets for the cult band's performance! Simply fill in the form below by August 16, 09:00 and with a bit of luck we will take you to the completely sold-out concert.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.