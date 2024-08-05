ATM burglar must serve two years in prison

Gang from the Netherlands

Investigators believe that the structures behind the ATM burglaries, which have become more frequent in Europe in recent years, are located in the Netherlands around Utrecht and Amsterdam, where the direct perpetrators are recruited from a huge pool of young people. According to the authorities, those behind the scenes train them and send out teams whose members often do not even know each other beforehand. According to criminologists, those involved in the crimes work in a division of labor and are uncompromising in their actions, as evidenced by the high level of property damage.