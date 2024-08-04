Death threats cause a stir at the Olympics!

Allusion to Last Supper painting by Leonardo da Vinci?

Jolly was widely praised for the brilliant opening ceremony. However, several scenes also triggered criticism in conservative and far-right circles. Particularly controversial is a depiction of a banquet of Greek gods, which is also reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's famous Last Supper painting. It features several drag queens, a largely naked singer painted blue and the French DJ Barbara Butch, who campaigns for the rights of lesbian and overweight women. The latter also filed a lawsuit in response to the hate comments.