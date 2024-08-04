Paris sans pétanque

They more or less ignored an initiative launched in 2018 by Claude Raluy, head of the International Training Centre for Boules, to include pétanque in the official Olympic program for Paris 2024, even though there have been world championships since 1959, in which by no means only French women or French men win, and even though the precise game with the metal balls is probably as suitable for television as curling, which cannot easily be said of small-ball shooting at 10 meters. It is unclear whether this is due to a ban dating back to 1629, which still has an effect today and states that boules leads to "vicious debauchery", or to massive safety concerns because an inferior ball exploded in Nettetal in the Lower Rhine region in 2016, whereupon special forces blew up the remaining game equipment in a controlled manner. C'est dommage, because it would certainly have enriched the Paris Games.