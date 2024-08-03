"Will help the people"
Forest fires in Hawaii: billions in compensation
Almost a year after devastating forest fires in the US state of Hawaii, those affected are now receiving four billion US dollars (equivalent to 3.7 billion euros) in compensation. That's an average of 500,000 US dollars per person (see video above).
"This global settlement (...) will help our people heal," said Hawaii Governor Josh Green on Friday. According to a report in the "New York Times", Haiwaiian Electric will bear the largest part of the agreed settlement amount. The authorities had blamed the power company for the rapid spread of the fire. It should have switched off the power lines due to the storm warnings, as is practiced in forest fire-plagued California, for example.
Money for life's work
The state and the district administration are providing further sums to the approximately 2,000 victims. The settlement was reached after four months of court mediation, said Green. It is not yet legally binding. "For a matter like this to be settled within a year is unprecedented." The people could use the money to rebuild their life's work.
Around 100 people died in the fires on Maui and the island of Hawaii in August 2023. The historic town of Lahaina burned down almost completely and more than 800 hectares of land were burned. These were the most serious fires in the USA for more than a hundred years.
No official warning
There was great anger towards the authorities and others responsible after the disaster. Survivors criticized, for example, that there was no official warning about the fire. The fires had spread rapidly due to strong winds. Many of those affected only found out about the fire when it was already approaching them. Thousands were left homeless.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
