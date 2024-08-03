"Violent act"
Olympics: Spectator thrown out of hall because of banner
A spectator has been thrown out of the badminton hall at the Olympic Games in Paris. The reason: a banner with the slogan "Taiwan go for it".
The banner was a thorn in the side of the organizers. The stewards immediately ran to the fan and snatched it from him. A short time later, the spectator was led out of the Porte de La Chapelle Arena. According to Reuters, he is said to have shouted loudly several times.
Angry statement
In a statement on Saturday, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry condemned "the crude and despicable means of malicious people who arbitrarily banned the slogan 'Taiwan go for it' during the Olympic Games". "This violent act is not only uneducated, but also seriously violates the spirit of civilization embodied by the Olympic Games, and even more violates the rule of law and freedom of expression."
At the Olympic Games, only the display of flags of the countries and territories participating in the Games is permitted. Banners with political messages are prohibited.
Relationship irritated
China regards democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, although the government in Taipei strictly rejects this. At the Olympics, athletes compete under the banner "Chinese Taipei".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
