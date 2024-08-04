Warm-up at the Taubenmarkt
These acts are now getting in the mood for the “Krone” festival
Three days of open air at the "Krone" festival in Linz are not enough! That's why we're starting a warm-up at Taubenmarkt on August 9th - with star alerts and free ice cream. There will also be prizes and instant gifts on a tour of the outdoor pools.
This year, we're shortening the wait for the Linz "Krone" festival (August 16-18) and getting in the mood with great acts at the Taubenmarkt Linz. From August 9th, the "Krone" event trailer will be in full swing: press the buzzer on the wheel of fortune and get presents and maybe the main prize - a KlimaTicket OÖ powered by OÖ Verkehrsverbund, take part in the festival competition, meet our reading fox Theo and get your hands on the 9th, 10th, 13th or 14th.Everyone who presents the "Krone" BonusCard at the Taubenmarkt on these days will receive a cup of Senza Gelato Naturale from SURACE - while stocks last.
The perfect way to cool down with this star alarm! Because get in the mood for the festival with us: Nik Raspotnik (August 9, 11 am) from "Theater in der Innenstadt", Lika Doss (August 11, 4 pm) presents her new song "Sommer" and more, Jakob Busch (August 13, 4 pm) inspires with his hits and the highlight is the street concert by Alle Achtung (August 14, 2 pm)!
Everyone in Upper Austria should know about the Linz "Krone" festival, which is taking place for the 23rd time from August 16 to 18 on the Urfahr market square!
Acts such as AUT of ORDA, Tim Bendzko, AVEC, Münchener Freiheit, KAMRAD, Juli, Die Draufgänger and many more can be experienced there on five stages with free admission! A Genussland-Platzl and the Gastro-Mile, the popular wine village, the fun KidsArea and lots of great activities and goodies at the festival are guaranteed to ensure an entertaining open-air experience for young and old alike.
Here you can find our tour stops
August 9: Outdoor pool in Freistadt (12 noon), Bad Leonfelden (2.30 pm), Kefermarkt (4.30 pm)
August 10: Schärding outdoor pool (12.30 pm), Riedau adventure pool (4 pm)
August 11: Felmayer Wolfgangsee sunbathing lawn (12 noon), Welldorado Wels (3 p.m.), Marchtrenk outdoor pool (4.30 p.m.)
August 13: Vitalwelt Perg (12 noon), Mauthausen outdoor pool (4 p.m.)
August 15: Outdoor pool in Leonding (12 noon) and Neuhofen/ Krems (2 p.m.), Enns adventure pool (4 p.m.)
And to make sure that everyone gets the message, we are touring the province in advance. All tour stops in the info box below. The "Krone" also has the big festival competition with prizes worth a total of 12,400 euros up for grabs! It's definitely worth taking part: Anyone who visits us on our bathing tour and plays along on site will receive a delicious Linzer Schnitte from Guschlbauer or a cool "Krone" sun cream on the spot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.