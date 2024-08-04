These acts are now getting in the mood for the “Krone” festival

This year, we're shortening the wait for the Linz "Krone" festival (August 16-18) and getting in the mood with great acts at the Taubenmarkt Linz. From August 9th, the "Krone" event trailer will be in full swing: press the buzzer on the wheel of fortune and get presents and maybe the main prize - a KlimaTicket OÖ powered by OÖ Verkehrsverbund, take part in the festival competition, meet our reading fox Theo and get your hands on the 9th, 10th, 13th or 14th.Everyone who presents the "Krone" BonusCard at the Taubenmarkt on these days will receive a cup of Senza Gelato Naturale from SURACE - while stocks last.