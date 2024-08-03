Ready in 15 minutes
USA: First human operated on by a robot dentist
In the USA, a human has been operated on by a robot dentist for the first time. It was significantly faster than a human doctor: the operation, including preparation, took just 15 minutes instead of two hours.
The patient in the USA received a crown. The damaged tooth had to be ground down. This was achieved in a single session. A human dentist usually needs two.
As the tech portal "Heise" reported, the treatment should also offer a number of other advantages. For example, instead of taking harmful x-rays, the robot produces a scan. The light beams are then used to create an exact 3D model of the dentition and the entire oral cavity, which even shows the position of individual nerves. According to the Boston-based company Perceptive, which manufactured the robot, caries can be detected with 90 percent certainty.
Artificial intelligence trained
Even if patients move more, for example because they are afraid, the robot should deliver accurate results. The company has trained artificial intelligence (AI) for such situations. Chris Ciriello, dentist and founder of Perceptive, said that the robot can also plan and carry out operations independently. In the case of the US-American, he said, it held the patient's head in place and guided the grinding device using the scanned images.
Too many patients
Ciriello came up with the idea of the high-tech assistant because more patients were seeking help than he and his team could treat. The device is also to be used in other therapies in future. It has not yet been approved by the US health authorities. Nevertheless, around 30 million US dollars have already been raised for the project.
It is also still unclear whether the Perpective assistant will replace human dentists. So far, it has been supervised by humans, who also discuss with patients what needs to be done.
