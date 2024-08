Traffic jam on the A10: two hours of lost time

"The traffic jam currently stretches back over Hallein," reported ÖAMTC traffic jam consultant Herbert Thaler from the Tauern Autobahn (A10). On Saturday morning, the route from the A1, Walserberg border crossing - A10 - A11, Karawanken tunnel border crossing became the most congested transit route. Since the early hours of the morning, drivers at the Walserberg border crossing had been making slow progress. Shortly after 7:00 a.m., a burning vehicle blocked the A10 between Werfen and Pongau.