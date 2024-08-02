Take part & win
With the “Krone” to the superstars in Paris
Off to the sporting highlight in Paris! With the "Krone" you will stay three nights in a four-star hotel, watch beach volleyball, canoeing, athletics and climbing at the Olympic Games and be a VIP guest at Austria House. But be quick for an unforgettable adventure!
Watch the top international stars of summer sport up close, cheer along with the red-white-red athletes, soak up the atmosphere in the city - and then celebrate as a VIP in the impressive Austria House in the Montsouris Pavilion, ideally even winning a medal!
The "Krone" is making it possible by raffling off two fantastic packages for two people each with the Austria House partners Österreich Werbung, Tirol Werbung, Österreichische Lotterien, backaldrin - The Kornspitz Company, Münze Österreich and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber:
- Flight from Austria to Paris and back (August 6 - 9)
- Shuttle from the airport to the hotel.
- Three nights in a double room including breakfast in a four-star hotel.
- Two tickets each for the canoe sprint, the athletics, the beach volleyball tournament and the climbing competition.
- Daily VIP access to the Austria House.
- Tickets for public transportation.
The highly coveted tickets are already reserved - watch the beach volleyball players digging in front of the Eiffel Tower, cheer on our great medal hopefuls in climbing and enjoy the atmosphere when the world stars of athletics compete for gold in the Stade de France.
For those who decide quickly: Departure on August 6
To be in with a chance of winning this VIP package, you need a bit of luck and above all speed - the competition ends on Monday, August 5 at 09:00. The plane will take off for this unforgettable experience on Tuesday. Immerse yourself in the biggest sports party of the year and experience sporting moments for the ages up close.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
