Stabbing in Vienna
Murder in Vienna: Husband (32) arrested in Berlin
After a 29-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Vienna-Meidling on Thursday, her husband (32) has now been arrested at Berlin Airport. He is suspected of having brutally murdered the woman.
On Thursday evening, the police succeeded in arresting the prime suspect, as was announced on Friday. He is currently in custody pending extradition. The victim and the suspect are both Afghan nationals.
Injuries to the neck and chest
The woman's body was discovered in her apartment at around 9.20 a.m. on Thursday after a relative of the victim called the police. According to the autopsy, the woman had several stab wounds to her chest and neck, which had been inflicted with a sharp object.
"The murder weapon was not found. It was probably a knife or something similar", said police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger.
Background still unclear
The police are currently assuming a homicide. The exact background is still unclear. Investigations are also underway into how the suspect got to Germany and Berlin Airport and whether he may have had helpers.
Apparently, he wanted to continue his journey by plane from the German capital, but an identity check by the German authorities put an end to his escape. The investigation is still in full swing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
