Why the head of Upper Austria earns more than the Vice-Chancellor

It's not more than 114 euros, but this difference is crucial: Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and his deputy Werner Kogler (Greens) are foregoing an increase in the salaries of top politicians at the end of their partnership at federal level. In concrete terms, this means that from January 1, 2025, the Federal Chancellor (whoever it will be after the elections in the fall) will receive 23,840 euros gross per month (14 times a year), while the Vice-Chancellor will receive 20,979 euros gross.