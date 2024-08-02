After fierce criticism
“Unfair!” Backing for “male” boxer
After the furor surrounding her Olympic eligibility, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won her round of 16 match at the Summer Games in Paris after just 46 seconds. The Algerian Olympic Committee condemned the criticism from many boxing fans, which was mainly directed at Khelif on social media.
"These attempts at defamation based on lies are completely unfair, especially at a crucial moment when she is preparing for the Olympic Games, the pinnacle of her career," it said in a statement. "We are all behind you, Imane. The whole nation is behind you and is proud of your achievements."
Khelif's participation in the Games in Paris had caused quite a stir due to her disqualification at last year's World Championships. At the time, the 25-year-old was not allowed to compete in the final due to elevated levels of the male sex hormone testosterone.
This is what the IOC says
In Paris, however, she will be allowed to compete for medals. The IOC justified its decision by saying that Khelif and another female athlete have been allowed to take part in boxing competitions for many years, including the Summer Games in Tokyo.
Only an "arbitrary decision without due process" by the boxing association IBA had led to the current aggression against the athlete, the IOC said in a statement. The International Olympic Committee also pointed out that the IBA had been suspended.
