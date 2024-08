Favorite Swiatek sensationally out in the semifinals

There will be a surprise winner in tennis at the Summer Olympics in Paris: Iga Swiatek, the absolute top favorite and number 1 in the world, surprisingly had to succumb to the Chinese number 6 seed Zheng Qinwen 2:6, 5:7 in the semi-finals on Thursday! Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Donna Vekic will meet in the second semi-final.