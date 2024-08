Is a major prisoner exchange imminent?

Numerous prisoners in Russia have disappeared from the scene

In Russia, several prisoners have disappeared from the scene in recent weeks, such as the Russian-British dissident Vladimir Kara-Mursa. Previously, at least seven Russian dissidents had been unexpectedly transferred from their prisons. This was interpreted as a sign of an imminent prisoner exchange. The lawyer for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian imprisoned in the USA, refused to confirm the whereabouts of his client "until the exchange has taken place".