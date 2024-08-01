Record cartel fine
Booking.com has to pay 413 million euros in Spain!
The booking portal Booking.com has been fined millions in Spain. On Tuesday, the competition authority (CNMC) imposed a fine of 413 million euros on the Dutch subsidiary of the US group for "abuse of its dominant position" on the Spanish market.
This is the highest fine ever imposed by the CNMC. Booking had imposed a series of "unfair terms and conditions" on Spanish hotels over the past five years, the CNMC explained. The company had harmed the hotels and also prevented other online travel service providers from entering the market or growing with additional mechanisms on its booking platform.
The fine is made up of two parts: 206.6 million euros each for the unfair terms and conditions and for the competition violations against competing providers.
60 percent market share
Booking.com is the European market leader in online travel bookings with a market share of 60 percent. In May, the EU added the company to the list of the most important digital companies covered by the new Digital Markets Act (DMA). The new rules are intended to create fair competitive conditions and more choice for European consumers.
In Hungary, the competition authority had already fined Booking millions for unfair competition in 2020. This month, the Hungarian authority added another fine because Booking was still breaking the rules.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.