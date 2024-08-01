80 damages
Entire village on Lake Attersee defaced with graffiti
The outrage in the tourist town is great: Mayor Rudi Hemetsberger counted more than 80 cases of damage in his community of Attersee am Attersee, where hooligans were out and about with spray cans. It is not yet possible to estimate the extent of the damage.
After destroyed toilet facilities, stolen toilet seats and dismantled wall radiators on the eastern shore of Lake Attersee, there is now a new incident on the other side of the lake: hooligans defaced an entire town, specifically the municipality of Attersee am Attersee, in several night-time actions. Mayor Rudi Hemetsberger (Green Party) said in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper: "Traffic signs, bus stops, electricity boxes and even buildings were smeared and sprayed. My staff and I must have counted over 80 cases of damage."
Bürgermeister Rudi Hemetsberger, Attersee am Attersee
Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures
Specifically, illegible slogans, so-called "tags", were smeared on a sign indicating a public bathing and recreation facility of the province of Upper Austria. A building was also badly damaged, with meter-high white letters now emblazoned on it.
Renewal probably makes more sense than expensive cleaning
Hemetsberger does not yet have the courage to estimate how much it will cost to clean and remove these graffiti. "The costs depend on the amount of work involved and also on the special cleaning agents required," says the mayor. He continues: "Some things probably can't be cleaned at all. This raises the question of whether it would make more sense to replace them."
Charges filed with the police
It is still completely unclear who is behind the action. In any case, the municipality has filed a complaint with the police, who are now monitoring the area more closely. If a suspect can be identified, they could face a number of charges, such as damage to property. In the event of a conviction, the "artists" will also have to pay for the cleaning.
Toilet facility destroyed ten times in a row
Speaking of investigations: There are still no new findings in the case of the toilet facility in Weyregg am Attersee that was destroyed ten times in a row. As reported, hooligans destroyed the toilet in the Alexenau district several times in a row. According to Mayor Michael Stur (ÖVP), the costs per repair amounted to 400 to 600 euros, which had to be paid by the municipality in each case.
