Romantic unveiling
William & Kate danced to this song in the throne room
On April 29, 2011, Prince William and the then Kate Middleton tied the knot in a magnificent ceremony at Westminster Abbey. But the real celebration only began when the couple withdrew from the public eye and turned night into day in the throne room of Buckingham Palace.
In his new biography of the Princess of Wales, royal biographer Robert Jobson makes the very romantic revelation that the couple danced the night away to the hit song "You're The One That I Want" from the iconic movie "Grease", reports the Daily Mail.
"You are what I want"
William and Kate memorized the entire lyrics, once sung on screen by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, and sang the words to each other while gazing deep into each other's eyes. "You are the one I want."
Strapless party dress
For the evening celebrations, Kate had swapped her wedding dress for a strapless satin gown with an embroidered diamante waist and a white angora bolero jacket. With no train, this outfit was perfect for dancing the night away.
In addition to their dancing, William and Kate enjoyed a live performance by pop singer Ellie Goulding, who sang her version of Elton John's 'Your Song', reports the Daily Mail.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's first dance after the wedding was "Land of a Thousand Dances" by Wilson Pickett. Zara Phillips, Princess Anne's daughter, and rugby star Mike Tindall chose Frank Sinatra's version of "I've Got You Under My Skin" for the first dance.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbanks chose "You've Got the Love" by Florence and the Machine from 2008 for their wedding dance. She revealed: "That's because when we first started dating ... we always sang 'Euge got the love' and not 'you've got the love'."
