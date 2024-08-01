Austria chairman: “Promotion is the clear goal this year”

The stadium in Maxglan is now fit to play. Is there anything you still need to work on, especially with a view to possible promotion?

The biggest issue is definitely the floodlights. While the floodlights were still the most modern in Austria in 2015, we now have to replace all the lights due to changes in the law. The total costs for this are in the mid-six-figure range. Our President Claus Salzmann is very active in this area and has announced that he will resolve the issue with various partners as soon as it is foreseeable that we are ready in sporting terms. Claus has generally done an outstanding job for over six years. We wouldn't be where we are now without him. I would also like to thank the entire Executive Board team. If you think back to where Austria was six and a half years ago, it's quite remarkable what has been achieved here. In addition to hard work, it also involves a lot of sacrifices. Without our members, fans and volunteers, none of this would have been possible. They are the backbone of the club and will hopefully always remain so.