But only new ones
Russian soldiers get twice as much money
The Russian leadership wants to recruit more volunteers for its war against Ukraine. Anyone who signs a contract for deployment on the front between August 1 and December 31, 2024 will receive a special payment twice as high as before.
Previously, the one-off payment was 195,000 roubles (equivalent to 2096.68 euros); in future it will be 400,000 roubles (around 4,200 euros). In addition, there will be a monthly salary that is significantly higher than the average Russian salary. Since the controversial mobilization in autumn 2022, the Russian leadership has been relying on financial incentives to recruit armed forces. Many regions pay cash bonuses for signing a contract.
Kremlin recommends minimum sums
The Kremlin recommends special payments of at least 400,000 roubles. In Moscow, this amounts to the equivalent of 20,300 euros. The condition is that the contract is signed for at least one year or longer. Other cities such as St. Petersburg and the Rostov region pay only slightly less.
These sums are often advertised on posters for deployment on the front line in Ukraine. Many Russians earn very little, especially in the provinces. Going to war is seen as a comparatively easy way to earn money quickly. If the soldier dies, compensation is also paid to the family (see video above).
190,000 new soldiers this year
The Ministry of Defense announced that 190,000 Russians had signed contracts for the war effort since the beginning of the year. This corresponds to the population of entire cities. In the fall of 2022, the forced recruitment of reservists triggered protests and a wave of people fleeing abroad.
