Trump accuses rival Harris of hating Jews
While neo-candidate Kamala Harris has recently made up a lot of ground in the polls ahead of the US election, former President Donald Trump is trying to take the election campaign to a personal level. Harris is a Jew-hater, he now rails - even though she is married to one.
Although Trump's statements are always hard to beat in terms of scurrility, he has put his foot in his mouth in a completely unexpected way with his latest outburst. The Republican simply claimed that Harris has an aversion to Jews.
"She doesn't like Israel. She doesn't like Jews"
"You can see her dislike," Trump told the conservative radio station "WABC" in an interview conducted immediately after Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Harris had looked as if she had felt uncomfortable during her meeting with the Israeli head of state, he explained his attack. "Point one: she doesn't like Israel. Point two: she doesn't like Jews. You know it, I know it. But nobody wants to say it," he continued.
However, he overlooks - presumably deliberately - that the designated Democratic frontrunner is even married to a Jew. The man in question is Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. The interviewer - himself known for racist comments - subsequently brought him up, but called him a "bad Jew". Trump agreed with the statement.
Jews should "have their heads examined"
But that's not all: Trump also attacked the Jewish voters of the Democrats head-on: "If you're Jewish and you vote for a Democrat, you're a fool, an absolute fool. They have failed the Jewish people since Obama to an extent that no one can believe." All those Jews who still vote Democrat should "have their heads examined."
Harris team reacts in horror
However, the shocked reaction from the Democratic campaign team was not long in coming. "America is better than the fear, hatred and vile insults of Donald Trump," Harris spokesman James Singer immediately tried to paint a more positive picture to ABC News. The current vice president is convinced "that Americans want a president who will unite our country rather than divide it".
Trump is simply "hateful, vile and should not be president. (...) He thinks he can score points with Jewish voters this way. He's wrong," it continues.
Statement probably didn't just "happen"
In any case, the statement probably didn't just "happen" to Trump. He and the Republicans are stubbornly trying to distort the US government's doubts about Israel's handling of the Middle East conflict as anti-Semitism. Harris is also said to have expressed such skepticism towards Netanyahu. At the same time, however, the US government is still Israel's most important supporter (and arms supplier).
Trump, on the other hand, has not been particularly pro-Jewish of late. In 2022, for example, he met Nick Fuentes - a well-known Holocaust denier - for dinner in Florida. Also present: rapper Kanye West, who has also repeatedly attracted attention with anti-Semitic statements in the past.
