Question for expert

Always so exhausted! Could it be Long Covid?

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 06:30

Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Tina E. (33): "Despite vaccinations, I've already had Covid-19 twice. Since last winter, I've felt increasingly weak, often really exhausted and have problems concentrating. Is this long Covid and what really helps?"

Prim. Dr. Jasmin Kechvar, Head of the Department of Neurology at the Evangelical Hospital (EKH) in Vienna: 

As your problems have been going on for months, they may well be the result of Covid-19 disease and should therefore be thoroughly investigated neurologically. In addition to a neurological examination, an MRI of the brain or neuropsychological testing may also be necessary. A micronutrient analysis of the blood often also provides important therapeutic information, which is then incorporated into the treatment plan.

Good treatment options
If a direct connection with Covid-19 is confirmed, there are already good treatment approaches. Several years of experience have shown that certain medications, as well as herbal preparations, are often helpful for concentration, memory and attention disorders.

Do you have any questions?

If you also have a health concern, simply write to us. We will forward your query confidentially to a suitable expert. Selected questions will be published anonymously in Gesund-Magazin and/or online.

Other medicinal extracts, combined with high doses of antioxidants, can provide excellent support for daytime tiredness and physical fatigue. If this is not enough, multidisciplinary treatment including infusion therapy in hospital has proven to be effective.

Restorative training is important
Targeted concentration and memory exercises with computer programs and slow but continuous physical rehabilitation training are also important. The diet should be rich in vitamins and balanced in order to regenerate the microbiome (all the microorganisms in the body).

A neurologist will draw up the most suitable treatment plan for you.

Eva Greil-Schähs
