Question for expert
Always so exhausted! Could it be Long Covid?
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Tina E. (33): "Despite vaccinations, I've already had Covid-19 twice. Since last winter, I've felt increasingly weak, often really exhausted and have problems concentrating. Is this long Covid and what really helps?"
Prim. Dr. Jasmin Kechvar, Head of the Department of Neurology at the Evangelical Hospital (EKH) in Vienna:
As your problems have been going on for months, they may well be the result of Covid-19 disease and should therefore be thoroughly investigated neurologically. In addition to a neurological examination, an MRI of the brain or neuropsychological testing may also be necessary. A micronutrient analysis of the blood often also provides important therapeutic information, which is then incorporated into the treatment plan.
Good treatment options
If a direct connection with Covid-19 is confirmed, there are already good treatment approaches. Several years of experience have shown that certain medications, as well as herbal preparations, are often helpful for concentration, memory and attention disorders.
Do you have any questions?
If you also have a health concern, simply write to us. We will forward your query confidentially to a suitable expert. Selected questions will be published anonymously in Gesund-Magazin and/or online.
Other medicinal extracts, combined with high doses of antioxidants, can provide excellent support for daytime tiredness and physical fatigue. If this is not enough, multidisciplinary treatment including infusion therapy in hospital has proven to be effective.
Restorative training is important
Targeted concentration and memory exercises with computer programs and slow but continuous physical rehabilitation training are also important. The diet should be rich in vitamins and balanced in order to regenerate the microbiome (all the microorganisms in the body).
A neurologist will draw up the most suitable treatment plan for you.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.