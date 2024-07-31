Destined to murder
Emotional outburst by IS supporter Lorenz K.
Judgement day in the trial against Lorenz K. (25): this is the second time the convicted IS terrorist has allegedly tried to incite like-minded people to carry out suicide attacks. A confrontation with the public prosecutor ends in an emotional outburst from the 25-year-old. A verdict is pending.
The large jury courtroom in Vienna once again becomes a high-security zone - for the last day of the trial against the convicted terrorist Lorenz K. Seven years ago, he incited a 13-year-old German to commit a suicide attack, for which he received a nine-year sentence as a juvenile. K. has been in prison ever since.
Renewed determination to murder
However, this is not said to have prevented him from further consolidating his radical religious values. Once again, he is said to have tried to incite like-minded people to carry out terrorist attacks. He used an illegal cell phone to operate from various prisons. The charges are now - just as in 2017 - attempted determination to murder, attempted determination to deliberately endanger by means of explosives and the crimes of terrorist association and criminal organization.
IS was my world. For me, it was the liberator of all evil.
On the very first day of the trial at the end of April, Lorenz K. admitted: "IS was like an answer for me. It was the only thing in my life that I had ever learned. I knew my way around there. IS was my world. For me, it was the liberator of all evil. It was the necessary evil." However, he never assumed that someone would carry out an attack at his behest.
And yet he repeatedly made contact with much younger people and tried to recruit them, the public prosecutor confronted him. K. then loses his cool. "What a load of ..., what a stupid one you're talking!" bursts out of the 25-year-old. The prison guards flinched.
Young German wanted to die as a martyr
A young German - one of the 25-year-old's chat partners - is questioned via video chat on the day of the verdict. In the summer of 2020, he is said to have tried to convince the then 19-year-old to carry out a suicide attack. "Did you want to die as a martyr back then?" asks the presiding judge - "Yes, I did back then. But I wouldn't have thought that he wanted to instigate me," said the German. Whereupon he is confronted with chats that speak a different language ...
Another co-defendant is a 34-year-old who had served 16 years in prison for attempted murder, among other things - he served time together with Lorenz K. in a prison. In prison, the actually devout Christian, defended by lawyer Rudolf Mayer, is said to have been radicalized. He is said to have shared IS propaganda with the 25-year-old.
The convicted terrorist Lorenz K. faces up to life imprisonment if convicted in accordance with the indictment. The jury is expected to reach a decision in the early evening.
