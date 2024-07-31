Angelina Jolie: Son Pax Thien will be fine again

Bitter custody battle

In addition to Pax, Angelina has five other children with her 60-year-old ex-husband Brad Pitt - Maddox (22), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18) and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Angelina and Brad began dating in 2004 and married ten years later. They separated in 2016 and have been embroiled in bitter custody and ownership battles over their French vineyard ever since.