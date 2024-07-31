E-bike accident
Angelina Jolie: Son Pax Thien will be fine again
Angelina Jolie's son Pax Thien is said to be "stable" after his e-bike accident. Meanwhile, friends revealed that it wasn't his first accident on an electric bike and that he still "consistently" never wore a helmet.
The 49-year-old mother of six was immediately by her son's side when the 20-year-old was rushed to hospital after his crash on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles at around 5pm on Monday.
Traffic light on red
An insider has now told Page Six that the young man is "stable", adding that Angelina is "by Pax's side in hospital as he recovers".
According to TMZ, Pax rammed his electric bike into a stationary vehicle at a congested intersection when a traffic light turned red.
Head injuries
According to reports, the driver got out of the car to check on Pax before first responders were called.
Pax - who was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident - reportedly suffered a head injury and hip pain and was then taken to hospital for treatment.
As Page Six reported, paramedics were initially concerned that Pax may have suffered minor bleeding to the brain. However, he is believed to be "improving" and could be released from hospital soon.
Friends worried
It is not believed to have been the first accident involving Jolie's adopted son. Pax Thien has already had "several" accidents with electric bikes, according to reports. He had never worn a helmet.
"His friends are worried about him," says an insider. "He is reckless. They are worried."
Bitter custody battle
In addition to Pax, Angelina has five other children with her 60-year-old ex-husband Brad Pitt - Maddox (22), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18) and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Angelina and Brad began dating in 2004 and married ten years later. They separated in 2016 and have been embroiled in bitter custody and ownership battles over their French vineyard ever since.
Brad initially won a 50:50 custody agreement, which was sealed in 2021 for privacy reasons, but later that year it was annulled. The exes were officially declared unmarried in 2019, but their custody battles, as well as their dispute over the Chateau Miraval winery, continue.
