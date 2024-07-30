A day to forget for our sailors

Backlog can be made up

Bildstein/Hussl are currently 13 points behind the top ten boats in the medal race, but they can make up the deficit in the three races on Wednesday. "We need good starts tomorrow, then a lot is possible. We will try to take the pressure off and make our decisions clearly and decisively at the start," explained skipper Hussl. And Bildstein added: "Even though we didn't come here as favorites, we just know that we are good sailors and it would be nice if we could still show that."