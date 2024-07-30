Vorteilswelt
Olympic Games

A day to forget for our sailors

30.07.2024 20:08

Austria's sailors suffered serious setbacks in the Olympic competitions off Marseille on Tuesday. Benjamin Bildstein/David Hussl lost further ground in the 49er class, dropping from eleventh to 14th place overall with 81 points after finishing 17th, 19th and sixth on the day.

Windsurfer Lorena Abicht fared even worse. In the iQFoil class, the 30-year-old received one disqualification in the five races and failed to finish once.

Abicht is annoyed
Abicht, who finished 22nd twice and 23rd once in the 24-strong field in the three other races, slipped to the bottom of the overall standings with 120 points. "I couldn't keep up with the high level of the other girls today. With so many wind shifts and strong gusts, it was extremely difficult for me as a 'semi-rookie'. I also made a few strategic mistakes and the starts weren't on point either - I'm really annoyed about that," she concluded. Britain's Emma Wilson (8), who won three races, is still in the lead.

Lorena Abicht (Bild: AP)
Lorena Abicht
(Bild: AP)

Bildstein was annoyed about the poor performance in stronger winds in the first two races of the day. "We simply had the problem again that we didn't get off to a good start. We were just a tad too cautious," said the helmsman. "It's frustrating when you've been working towards this Olympic regatta for so long and then it feels like it slips away within a few milliseconds."

Backlog can be made up
Bildstein/Hussl are currently 13 points behind the top ten boats in the medal race, but they can make up the deficit in the three races on Wednesday. "We need good starts tomorrow, then a lot is possible. We will try to take the pressure off and make our decisions clearly and decisively at the start," explained skipper Hussl. And Bildstein added: "Even though we didn't come here as favorites, we just know that we are good sailors and it would be nice if we could still show that."

David Hussl and Benjamin Bildstein (Bild: APA/OEOC/MICHAEL MEINDL)
David Hussl and Benjamin Bildstein
(Bild: APA/OEOC/MICHAEL MEINDL)

Meanwhile, Spanish World Championship bronze medallists Diego Botin/Paul Trittel (35 points) have taken the lead in the 49er class ahead of Ireland's Robert Dickson/Sean Waddilove (46).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

