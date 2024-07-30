Just missed out on bronze
Piovesana: stranded in Austria after bullying
This year, she celebrated victories in the 63 kg weight class at the Grand Slam tournaments in Baku and Dushanbe and finished fifth at the European Championships in Zagreb: Neo-Austrian Lubjana Piovesana, who was stranded in Austria during the coronavirus pandemic, almost brought Red-White-Red its first precious metal in Paris on Tuesday.
Piovesana is in a relationship with judoka Laurin Böhler and has found a new home in Vorarlberg ("practising German there is really hard"). The pandemic had initially prevented her from traveling home, and the British Judo Association was also investigating allegations that a coach had bullied team members.
"I also had my own experiences. There were five who complained. When the investigations began, the environment became toxic," she says. She decided that she no longer wanted to return to the national training center.
Medal crowns "shock" season
Due to the wait for her naturalization in January 2023, she missed the starting gun for Olympic qualification and had not competed for a total of three years when she returned. "That was really hard for me mentally. When I got my passport, I was very nervous in the fights because things hadn't gone so well. But then I got fifth in a Grand Slam and then it developed."
The two Grand Slam victories this year were first "a shock" and then caused a "feeling of happiness". On Tuesday, she almost followed this up with bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris ...
