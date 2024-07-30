Vorteilswelt
Project Ehrenfeld 2

Greenpeace puts Ehrfenfeld 2 on the ecopranger

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 20:41

A controversial project in Upper Austria receives a tribute here - albeit an inglorious one! In a poll, Greenpeace uncovered the worst examples of irresponsible soil consumption. At the top of the list is the Ehrenfeld 2 site in Ohlsdorf. 

comment0 Kommentare

Glowing asphalt as far as the eye can see: in Upper Austria, the biggest building sin identified by Greenpeace is the Ehrenfeld II industrial estate in Ohlsdorf, in Vienna it is the Stadtstraße. In Lower Austria, it's the Wiener Neustadt bypass, and in Burgenland it's the XXXLutz central warehouse in Zurndorf.

In Carinthia, the LCAS-Nord truck distribution center took first place. Playworld Spielberg won the race in Styria, and the Six Senses Residences Kitzbühel Alps luxury resort was chosen in Salzburg. In Tyrol, the planned Unterbürg St. Johann business park "won", while in Vorarlberg the Feldkirch tunnel spider was the winner.

An entire forest was cleared right next to the A1. Halls are currently being built there.
An entire forest was cleared right next to the A1. Halls are currently being built there.
(Bild: Dostal Harald/© Harald Dostal / 2024)

"Healthy soils are the basis of our existence"
Following the publication of this list, the environmental NGO is now calling on the state governments to take action. Upper Austria's State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder from the Green Party comments on this ranking: "In Upper Austria alone, around 21,000 square meters of land are used every day for residential, transport and commercial areas. However, healthy soils are the basis of our existence. They clean our groundwater, retain water and thus protect against flooding."

State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder (Greens) says: "Around 21,000 square meters of soil are used every day in Upper Austria alone."
State Councillor for the Environment Stefan Kaineder (Greens) says: "Around 21,000 square meters of soil are used every day in Upper Austria alone."
(Bild: Land OÖ/Werner Dedl)

He continues: "You don't put a trophy like this in a display case, but in the last corner of the cellar. But the fact that the Ohlsdorf project was named Upper Austria's number one concrete treasure comes as no surprise. Anyone who pushes away 190,000 square meters of forest for a business development area has truly earned the role of favorite and this disgraceful recognition. A fundamental refusal to protect the soil here in Upper Austria, which made Ohlsdorf possible in the first place, is also pilloried in the pillory", the Provincial Councillor finds harsh words. 

Zitat Icon

We are deep in this concrete crisis in Austria. Yet land is a public good that we must understand, respect and increasingly protect.

Professorin Sabine Knierbein, TU Wien

Sabine Knierbein, Professor at the Research Department for Urban Culture and Public Space at Vienna University of Technology, says: "We are in the midst of this concrete crisis in Austria. Yet soil is a public good that we need to understand, respect and increasingly protect - for a good climate, refreshing water and out of respect for other living beings."

Mayors are awarded "medals"
The large number of submissions shows that this eco-catastrophe is on the citizens' minds. A total of 20,000 entries were submitted for the nomination of the worst environmental sins. The questionable winning projects were selected with the help of a public vote and judged by a panel of experts. The respective mayors can look forward to receiving corresponding "medals", which will be presented to them in the near future - if they allow it - by the most active people.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
