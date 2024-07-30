Loss of prosecutors
Bloodletting at the WKStA: “There is no poisoned climate”
Four well-known investigators around Casag and Co. are leaving the Economic and Corruption Prosecution Office (WKStA) within a short space of time. The WKStA is defending itself against claims that they left the office due to internal disputes, among other things.
Important public prosecutors in the currently most important clamorous (political) case are leaving the WKStA: the Casag/Ibiza case. They are moving to other positions, some of them as judges. Including proceedings such as embellished studies and corruption involving numerous celebrities such as former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who was convicted in the first instance for making false statements to the U Committee - not legally binding.
The "Krone" has been reporting on the bloodletting of the investigating authority for weeks. Four well-known investigators have turned their backs on the anti-corruption authority - most recently Bernhard Weratschnig. After 13 years at the WKStA, he has applied for the post of senior public prosecutor in his home town of Klagenfurt. Another senior prosecutor moved to the court in St. Pölten, another to The Hague. The WKStA is unhappy with the media portrayal of fugitives from the authorities.
Colleagues should not be "publicly shot down"
This is just at the hot phase of numerous investigations that were triggered by Ibiza and mainly concern ÖVP people. The case is definitely highly political, which is why the attention is so great, says public prosecutor Martin Ortner, spokesman for the authorities. The "Krone" learned from judicial circles that the well-known lawyers are also disappearing because of internal friction with the head, Ilse Vrabl-Sanda. With 45 public prosecutors, things can get louder, it is said.
Nevertheless, says Ortner, there can be no talk of a poisoned climate. But how can the highly complex Casag proceedings run if the central figures are off board? Ortner: "The colleagues in question have completed their lines of investigation. Then new ones take over. In total, there are seven public prosecutors and two business experts in the team alongside the management. Nothing has changed in that respect." There was also an orderly transition, the departures were not spontaneous. A successor has already been found for the most recent presumed departure, Weratschnig (the application process has not yet been completed). No names have been named yet. They do not want to "have people publicly shot down".
Schmid not yet a key witness
However, the public prosecutor admits to the grueling work involved in clamorous cases. And that they would like to have more staff. "We are currently dealing with 200 cases, 80 of which are major proceedings. Casag is only a fraction, but it is so publicly relevant." Speaking of which: it is still unclear whether Thomas Schmid will be granted leniency in the trial proceedings against Kurz and Co ("Beinschab tool"). A project report has been submitted to the Ministry of Justice. "We don't know exactly where. We are waiting."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.