Record bonus! 280,000 euros for Olympic gold

Chance for throwing duo

On paper at least, Lukas Weißhaidinger (discus) and Victoria Hudson (javelin) have a good chance of winning one of these big medal prizes. Weißhaidinger has already received 50,000 euros each from "Helvetia" for bronze at the 2019 World Championships and the 2021 Olympics. Incidentally, the gold bonus of 205,000 euros is based on the (usually) 205 participating countries at the Olympics or World Championships. The financial incentive is of course great for the ÖLV athletes, but Lukas Weißhaidinger or Victoria Hudson will certainly not throw a centimeter more or less in Paris if they make it to the final.