Austria tightens rules for the crypto market

The European Union (EU) was the first major economic region to agree on the regulation of cryptocurrencies. The set of rules called "Markets in Crypto Assets" (MiCA) came into force in June 2023. The regulation contains rules for the public offering of crypto assets, their admission to trading, own funds for issuers of crypto assets, the holding of an asset reserve for crypto assets, withdrawal and redemption options for retail investors, the provision of crypto asset services and measures to prevent and prohibit market abuse. It will apply in full from the end of 2024.