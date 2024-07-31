Take part & win
Travel to the MotoGP in Spielberg as a VIP
From August 16 to 18, the engines will be roaring again at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. That's when the MotoGP comes to Styria and brings the best motorcycle riders in the world with it. The "Krone" invites you to be there and is giving away exclusive packages.
Anyone who knows Spielberg knows what to expect around the MotoGP: the best atmosphere, a unique atmosphere, first-class racing action and, of course, the finest supporting program.
Adrenaline in Spielberg
When the best motorcyclists in the world pitch their tents at the Red Bull Ring in two weeks' time, the carpet has already been rolled out for the fans. All the popular side-event thrills will accompany the race weekend from Thursday to Sunday. From the Pit Lane Walk to live concerts in the MotoGP Bike City, fan wishes will be fulfilled. Based on the Olympic motto: You have to be there
The MotoGP makes a guest appearance in Spielberg
Tickets for the "Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria 2024" from 16 to 18 August as well as details of the racing program and side events in the "MotoGP Bike City" are available at redbullring.com
What you can win
As a reader of "Krone", you can be right in the middle of the action instead of just being there. We are giving away an exclusive VIP package for 2 people. In addition to 2 VIP tickets, this also includes a unique Service Road Tour. While the motorcycles are on the racetrack, you will be guided around the racetrack in the vehicles provided.
In addition, we are also giving away 40x2 weekend passes for the MotoGP; valid from August 16 - 18 and 10 brand new KTM fan packages with the stylish softshell jackets, team T-shirts, polo shirts or caps.
Take part and win
Don't want to miss out on the chance to be there live at the MotoGP? Then fill in the form below and take your chance to win these great prizes. The closing date for entries is August 8, 09:00.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" sports newsletter and not only receive the latest news from the world of sport every day, but also double your chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.