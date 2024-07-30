New Martha Stewart
Duchess Meghan brings lifestyle show to Netflix
Duchess Meghan is to present herself as a kind of new Martha Stewart in her new Netflix show. According to insiders, the show is set to launch on the streaming service in early 2025.
As the US website "Page Six" reports, there will soon be a lot to see of Prince Harry's wife Duchess Meghan on Netflix. The 42-year-old is said to have already started filming a lifestyle series in April and has since completed it.
The show is said to be linked to her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which already has an Instagram presence but not yet a store. Friends of Meghan regularly show off jams from the brand on their social media accounts to whet appetites.
Show "stunning" according to insiders
Insiders told the gossip site the New York Post that the show, in which Markle cooks and presents herself as a lifestyle guru like Martha Stewart, is "stunning". Meghan's husband Harry will also make a few guest appearances in the series, it is also reported.
Although filming for Netflix has been completed, it will still take months for the series to be edited as it needs to be dubbed with sound and subtitles for countries around the world. It should be on our screens in early 2025, Page Six has learned.
Jam and dog biscuits
No date has yet been set for the launch of the American Riviera Orchard brand either. Meghan Markle, who celebrates her 43rd birthday on Sunday, reportedly planned to launch the show in conjunction with the brand, which will produce a range of products from jams to dog cookies.
In 2022, Netflix released the documentary series "Harry & Meghan". In the six episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk about what prompted them to leave the UK and how they experienced it themselves. In the documentary, which is of course still available to watch, the couple also give an insight into their home in Montecito and their family life with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.