Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New Martha Stewart

Duchess Meghan brings lifestyle show to Netflix

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 10:27

Duchess Meghan is to present herself as a kind of new Martha Stewart in her new Netflix show. According to insiders, the show is set to launch on the streaming service in early 2025.

comment0 Kommentare

As the US website "Page Six" reports, there will soon be a lot to see of Prince Harry's wife Duchess Meghan on Netflix. The 42-year-old is said to have already started filming a lifestyle series in April and has since completed it. 

The show is said to be linked to her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which already has an Instagram presence but not yet a store. Friends of Meghan regularly show off jams from the brand on their social media accounts to whet appetites. 

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in the documentary series "Harry &amp; Meghan" in their kitchen at Frogmore Cottage (Bild: Netflix)
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in the documentary series "Harry &amp; Meghan" in their kitchen at Frogmore Cottage
(Bild: Netflix)

Show "stunning" according to insiders
Insiders told the gossip site the New York Post that the show, in which Markle cooks and presents herself as a lifestyle guru like Martha Stewart, is "stunning". Meghan's husband Harry will also make a few guest appearances in the series, it is also reported. 

Although filming for Netflix has been completed, it will still take months for the series to be edited as it needs to be dubbed with sound and subtitles for countries around the world. It should be on our screens in early 2025, Page Six has learned.

Jam and dog biscuits
No date has yet been set for the launch of the American Riviera Orchard brand either. Meghan Markle, who celebrates her 43rd birthday on Sunday, reportedly planned to launch the show in conjunction with the brand, which will produce a range of products from jams to dog cookies.

In 2022, Netflix released the documentary series "Harry & Meghan". In the six episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk about what prompted them to leave the UK and how they experienced it themselves. In the documentary, which is of course still available to watch, the couple also give an insight into their home in Montecito and their family life with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf