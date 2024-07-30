Lost control
Coach breaks through hedge and crashes into house
There was an accident involving a coach in Dornbirn (Vorarlberg) on Monday evening. For reasons as yet unexplained, the driver lost control of his vehicle, which weighed several tons, first rammed into another vehicle and then crashed into the façade of a residential building, which was badly damaged in the process.
The accident occurred at around 7.50 p.m. on the premises of a travel company in Kehlerstraße in Dornbirn. A traffic accident with property damage and personal injury. According to the police, a 64-year-old man, an employee of the company there, reversed an empty coach out of the parking lot, then drove forward and lost control of the vehicle for reasons that are still unclear.
Bus crashed into the facade
The coach first collided head-on with a parked van and then broke through a garden hedge. Finally, the bus crashed into the façade of a residential building and came to a halt there.
Both the coach and the parked van, the hedge and the façade of the building were severely damaged. The force of the impact was so great that a kitchen cupboard fell off the wall of the house.
Driver injured to an undetermined degree
The driver of the bus was injured to an undetermined degree and taken to Dornbirn City Hospital. A breathalyzer test carried out at the scene was negative.
