Final stroke!

Amira and Oliver Pocher before the divorce judge

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 16:06

Divorce! The badly quarrelling podcast couple Amira and Oliver Pocher met at the family court in Cologne on Monday to put a definitive end to their relationship.  

As reported by "Bild", Oliver Pocher (46) traveled all the way from Paris, where he spent the weekend, to end his seven-year relationship and four-year marriage to the 31-year-old Carinthian. 

The details of the divorce had already been settled for some time, as Olli and Amira had come to an agreement in advance. She waives maintenance for herself, while he pays maintenance for their two children (aged three and four).

Everyone keeps what they own
According to information from "Bild", the maintenance is slightly below the amount that would be due according to the Düsseldorf table. Otherwise, everyone keeps what they have.

Custody of their two young sons, the most important thing for the ex-couple, will be shared. The boys will continue to live with Amira and Oliver will see them regularly.

Both live in Cologne, just a few minutes away from each other, so that the children can easily commute back and forth between their parents. This way, the Pochers stay in the city (Hahnwald district) and the two children remain close to both parents.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf