Fraud attempts hail with cell phone messages

She was supposed to fall for the "daughter-son" scam four times, the fifth scam was a fake online financial text message with a link to a similar-looking website. The woman recognized the ruse and went to the police. The tax office trick was also attempted on a 48-year-old man. He confirmed his details on the fake site - one day later, 7700 euros were to be withdrawn in three tranches, but fortunately the bank immediately stopped this.