Ever more multifaceted

Fraud attempts hail with cell phone messages

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 05:50

There are more and more multi-faceted scams, more and more attempts to defraud people with fake messages sent to their cell phones. Only if the scam is unmasked as such can it not become dangerous. "It's better to pick up the phone once more and check with the police," advises Zwettl district chief Nicole Trappl.

comment0 Kommentare

Three victims from the Zwettl district reported various fraud attempts to the police at the weekend. A 75-year-old woman received five messages on her cell phone within six days.

She was supposed to fall for the "daughter-son" scam four times, the fifth scam was a fake online financial text message with a link to a similar-looking website. The woman recognized the ruse and went to the police. The tax office trick was also attempted on a 48-year-old man. He confirmed his details on the fake site - one day later, 7700 euros were to be withdrawn in three tranches, but fortunately the bank immediately stopped this.

"Hallo Papa" is also still up to date
And the "Hello Dad! This is my new number" version was also used by a 53-year-old man who also saw through the scam. "If in doubt, always call the police - there are no stupid questions," says Zwettl's district police chief Birgit Trappl, encouraging people to pick up the phone rather than having their money stolen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
René Denk
