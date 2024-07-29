Blames officials
Kim Jong-un drives through floods in North Korea
North Korea is currently battling with floods. Military helicopters have brought thousands of people to safety. Leader Kim Jong Un is now boasting that he "personally led" a rescue operation. He shook hands with all the pilots.
The city of Sinyinju and Yiju County are among those affected by the floods. According to North Korean media reports, more than 5,000 people are cut off from the outside world. Helicopters from the Korean People's Army Air Force and rescue ships from the navy were deployed to evacuate the particularly affected residents.
You can see Nexta's post here.
In the midst of the storm, ruler Kim staged himself as a hard-working rescuer. He accompanied a military operation and shook hands with all the pilots. Nexta reported on Platform X that the dictator had personally supervised the evacuation of the people. He had met some of them at the airport.
User: Dictator probably exhausted
A few pictures were posted to accompany the post. These show Kim in a car in the masses of water and sitting next to a military aircraft, among other things. He was probably exhausted from saving people, one X user remarked sarcastically. Others said that the dictator's face was making the situation even worse for the affected population, or that he should take a kayak.
According to the state news agency KCNA, Kim reprimanded officials for not preparing for the recent rainfall in the country. In July, the city of Kaesong experienced record-breaking rainfall with 463 millimetres of rain in a single day. In addition, North Korea's infrastructure has been weakened and deforestation has left the country vulnerable to flooding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
