Grimes’ mother makes serious accusations against Musk

Trip canceled at short notice

"Dear Elon, it was lovely to see you on Father's Day," wrote Sandy. "I hope you received the card I made with X. He was so proud of it. I'm writing to you here because it's the only way for me to reach you. As you know, my 93-year-old mother is in end-of-life palliative care. She longs to see and hold Claire's children one last time. Especially the youngest child, who she hasn't met yet. She was overjoyed when the children visited her for her birthday this week. Today. But those hopes were dashed when the trip was canceled."