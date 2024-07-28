Video goes viral
Erdogan slaps boy for not kissing his hand
A controversial incident occurred during an opening ceremony for houses being rebuilt as part of the urban transformation in the northern Turkish province of Rize. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lightly slapped a boy.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held the keys to the new houses ready to hand them over to the owners after his speech. Two children from one family took the stage in front of their parents. Erdoğan extended his hand to the children to receive a traditional kiss on the hand, which is considered a sign of respect in Turkey.
When one of the children did not kiss his hand and looked at Erdoğan for a while, the president lightly slapped the boy. After the hand-kiss, the Turkish president handed the child a banknote.
Such a hand-kiss is based on the values - "sevgi, saygı, sadakat" - in German: "love, respect and loyalty." In Turkish culture, children are taught from an early age to kiss their elders' hands and then place them on their foreheads as a sign of respect.
Opinions on the incident differ on social media. Some users play down the act and argue that it is a cultural tradition. Others, however, sharply criticize the reaction and see it as inappropriate behaviour on the part of the president.
