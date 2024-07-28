Girls conquer young firefighters

There are currently 714 girls in the youth fire department

In the first half of the year, the number of fire department girls has even grown to 714. The positive development is also evident at the annual provincial competitions, where the girls put in top performances. This year, seven all-girl groups took part. First place this year went to the Baumgarten/Schattendorf group. In addition to the competitions, the knowledge tests are also an important part of the training for young firefighters, explains Julia Ivancsits, district officer for young firefighters in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district. Here, the young people put their knowledge of topics such as fire safety, first aid and knot tying to the test. "The girls always achieve great results in these tests too and show that they are well prepared for the challenges of the fire department," says Ivancsits.