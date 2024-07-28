Girl power
Girls conquer young firefighters
The Burgenland Provincial Fire Brigade Command is delighted about the record numbers of young florians. More and more girls are joining the fire department, opening doors for other women.
The fire departments in Burgenland attach great importance to ensuring that all youth members, regardless of gender, have the same opportunities and possibilities and are happy to welcome every new youth member. The increasing interest is currently also reflected in the number of members, where girl power is particularly important. More and more girls are joining the youth fire department. This trend has already become apparent in recent years, as the number of members is rising steadily, and the provincial fire service command is currently delighted to have more than 2,280 young firefighters. While there were around 400 girls in the youth fire department in 2020, there were already 655 as of December 31 of the previous year.
There are currently 714 girls in the youth fire department
In the first half of the year, the number of fire department girls has even grown to 714. The positive development is also evident at the annual provincial competitions, where the girls put in top performances. This year, seven all-girl groups took part. First place this year went to the Baumgarten/Schattendorf group. In addition to the competitions, the knowledge tests are also an important part of the training for young firefighters, explains Julia Ivancsits, district officer for young firefighters in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district. Here, the young people put their knowledge of topics such as fire safety, first aid and knot tying to the test. "The girls always achieve great results in these tests too and show that they are well prepared for the challenges of the fire department," says Ivancsits.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
